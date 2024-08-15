Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given New $1.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Co-Diagnostics Trading Up 3.4 %

CODX stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of -0.82. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. SMI Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Co-Diagnostics worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

