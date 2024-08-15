Clough Global Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.23 on Thursday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

