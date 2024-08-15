CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
CK Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of CK Infrastructure stock remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $35.00.
About CK Infrastructure
