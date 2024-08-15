CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Short Interest Update

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CK Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of CK Infrastructure stock remained flat at $35.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07. CK Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

