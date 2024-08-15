Citigroup Cuts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $14.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 316.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,465. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 98.01% and a negative net margin of 53.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MacroGenics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

