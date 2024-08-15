Cisco Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 69,320 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the typical volume of 59,138 call options.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,264,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,679,123. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 73,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 23,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.