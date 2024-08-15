Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,347,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,386. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $7.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIFR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their target price on Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Canada raised shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 609,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $3,798,082.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,911,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,746,695.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

