Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, WBB Securities restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

CDTX opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $24.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.78). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. The business had revenue of $8.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cidara Therapeutics

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $105,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,701.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 3.57% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

