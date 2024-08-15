Cibc World Mkts Downgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Strong Sell

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) was downgraded by research analysts at Cibc World Mkts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 price objective (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.83 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $547.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

