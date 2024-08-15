Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in July

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,728. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.87. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.
Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.