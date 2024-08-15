Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Short Interest Down 90.3% in July

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,728. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.87. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.