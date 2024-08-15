Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 1.6%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $52.48. 5,979,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,028,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.65.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.70 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

The firm has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.94 and a 200-day moving average of $80.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

