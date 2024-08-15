Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $70.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.94. 3,665,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,013,957. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.42. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

