Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Update

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chino Commercial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CCBC stock remained flat at $11.17 on Thursday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, NOW and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

