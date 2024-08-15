China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRHKY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 301,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About China Resources Beer

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products in Mainland China. The company offers its products under the Nong Li, Snow, and Jinsha brands. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

