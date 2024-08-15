China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Update

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the July 15th total of 284,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
China Resources Beer Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of CRHKY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. 301,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,552. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. China Resources Beer has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.70.
About China Resources Beer
