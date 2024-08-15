Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23), Zacks reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

Chimerix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMRX traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.84. 487,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,864. The company has a market cap of $75.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

