Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 0.8%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $143.05 and last traded at $143.84. Approximately 2,176,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 7,874,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day moving average of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $266.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

