Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 23,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. M&G Plc increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 222,232 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 28.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.31 and a twelve month high of $184.64.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

