Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Performance

Shares of CTNT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,378. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 million and a P/E ratio of -21.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Xiaolin Tang sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

