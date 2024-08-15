Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.17.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.
