Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

TSE:CSH.UN opened at C$14.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.12. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$9.59 and a twelve month high of C$14.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -358.82%.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.