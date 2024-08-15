Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $108.89

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.89 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 260012 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.31.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $57,415,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Chart Industries by 504.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,896,000 after acquiring an additional 386,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 323.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 416,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,775 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,507,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.