Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Update

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the July 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Charlie’s Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHUC remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,486. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. Charlie’s has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
Charlie’s Company Profile
