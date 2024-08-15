Charles R. Kummeth Buys 138,900 Shares of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Stock

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Kummeth purchased 138,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $120,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,793. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quantum-Si Stock Performance

Shares of QSI stock opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.89. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum-Si

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Quantum-Si during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum-Si in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum-Si by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 294,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 175,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

Featured Articles

