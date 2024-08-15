CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFSB remained flat at $6.71 during trading hours on Thursday. 27 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691. CFSB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 million, a P/E ratio of 672.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

