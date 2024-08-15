CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 24.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in CF Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

