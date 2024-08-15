Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

Westpark Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Cepton Stock Performance

CPTN opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Cepton has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Cepton alerts:

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cepton will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, China, and internationally. The company offers autograde lidar sensors, including Cepton Ultra, a slimmest lidar with MagnoSteer technology and proprietary ASIC chipset, enabling a combination of 300-meter range at 10% reflectivity and 0.05° resolution; Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; and Nova, an extremely-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cepton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cepton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.