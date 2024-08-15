Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Century Communities has a payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Century Communities to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.

CCS stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.76. 316,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,545. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.75. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.85. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

