Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CENX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $972,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $1,470,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Century Aluminum
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.
Featured Articles
