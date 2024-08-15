Centrifuge (CFG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.32 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $19.99 million and $1.32 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 550,651,993 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 550,614,947 with 497,445,798 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33263446 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $644,744.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

