Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 1,486 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.0 %

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 204,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,131. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

