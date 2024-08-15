Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Central Bancompany Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBCY remained flat at $652.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $665.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.89. Central Bancompany has a twelve month low of $619.99 and a twelve month high of $750.00.

About Central Bancompany

Central Bancompany, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company. It offers checking and savings accounts; home, personal, student, real estate, SBA, mortgage, and equipment loans; and line of credit and commercial lending. The company also provides investment services, which includes annuities, brokerage, investor services insurance, retirement, and trust and wealth management services; investment advisory, relationship banking, and cash management services; and credit cards, and online and mobile banking.

