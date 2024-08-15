Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 232.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 173.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

