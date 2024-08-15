Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $13.09. 597,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

