Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,100 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the July 15th total of 277,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Shares of Cemtrex stock remained flat at $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 678,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Cemtrex has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $7.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.85.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million during the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 74.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

Featured Stories

