CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 57.2% in July

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the July 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of CEMIG stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,805,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CEMIG has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.
CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMIG will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
