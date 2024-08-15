Celtic (LON:CCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $200.00

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 198 ($2.53), with a volume of 5315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.49).

Celtic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £187.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 792.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.51.

About Celtic

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

