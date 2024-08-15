Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Shares Gap Up to $16.33

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.27. Celcuity shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 5,424 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Celcuity from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Celcuity

Celcuity Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $556.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after buying an additional 1,017,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,583,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Celcuity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 828,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.