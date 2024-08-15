Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF makes up 7.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFQY stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares. The firm has a market cap of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.43.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

