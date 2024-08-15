Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $489,000. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 22,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 249,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

