Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 428 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 115,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,544,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,177,706,000 after buying an additional 1,249,096 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 60,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,174. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

