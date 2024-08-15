Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading Down 4.7%

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05). 482,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,472,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.05).

Caspian Sunrise Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £92.25 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Caspian Sunrise

(Get Free Report)

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Central Asia. The company operates through Exploration for and Production of Crude Oil; Onshore Drilling Services; and Offshore Drilling Services segments. It explores for and produces crude oil. The company holds a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caspian Sunrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caspian Sunrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.