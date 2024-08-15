Cascades (TSE:CAS) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.08.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$9.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.57 million, a PE ratio of -44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$898,464.00. In other news, Director Mario Plourde sold 91,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$898,464.00. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 13,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$130,545.80. Insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 over the last ninety days. 23.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

