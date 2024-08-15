Cascade Investment Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $22.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.