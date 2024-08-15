Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises 1.0% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,083,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,738,000 after acquiring an additional 577,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total transaction of $1,144,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.68. 869,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.39. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $171.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

