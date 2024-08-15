Cascade Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,463,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,331. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

