Cascade Investment Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,400,215,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542,551 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 102.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,284,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.79. 6,091,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.86. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $73.91.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

