Cascade Investment Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock remained flat at $28.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,664,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,598,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $37.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

