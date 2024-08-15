Cascade Investment Group Inc. Acquires 10,075 Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the quarter. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

SPYI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.87. 446,855 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.4997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.