Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells $1,587,158.74 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) Director Ira J. Platt sold 12,178 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.33, for a total transaction of $1,587,158.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,035.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $142.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $154.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Carvana from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

