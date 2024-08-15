Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$178.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CJT. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$132.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$182.00 to C$189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.55.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cargojet

Cargojet Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cargojet stock traded up C$4.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$128.97. The company had a trading volume of 38,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,531. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.77.

In other news, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$156,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ajay Kumar Virmani sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$140.60, for a total transaction of C$1,057,623.29. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. Insiders have sold 18,979 shares of company stock worth $2,442,315 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.