Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Captivision Trading Up 2.2 %

CAPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 74,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Captivision has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Get Captivision alerts:

About Captivision

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Captivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.