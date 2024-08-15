Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Captivision Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 73,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 190,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Captivision Trading Up 2.2 %
CAPT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. 74,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. Captivision has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.92.
About Captivision
