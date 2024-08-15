Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGXU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 793,385 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,850,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,398,000 after buying an additional 612,632 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,682,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,143,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,614.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after buying an additional 469,103 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.08. 527,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,808. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

